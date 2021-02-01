Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WYGPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310. Worley has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

