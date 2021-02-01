Wownero Trading Down 2.2% This Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Wownero has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $1.47 million and $280,739.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00149823 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.50 or 0.00887537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

