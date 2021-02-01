Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $3.95 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.95 billion and approximately $193.36 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $33,781.36 or 1.00441347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00026707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 116,970 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.