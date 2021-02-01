Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $50.22 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $131.68 million and approximately $89.26 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $50.22 or 0.00149324 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00267180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038580 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,621,987 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

