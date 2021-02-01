WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $93.69 on Monday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $101.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

