X-CASH (XCASH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66,982.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $66,982.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007642 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,075,501,216 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

