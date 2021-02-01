Xaya Hits Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $404.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,605,130 coins and its circulating supply is 45,463,003 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

