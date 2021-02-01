Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.36. 2,087,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,951,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $262.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 727,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,485,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

