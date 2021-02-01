Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 150,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xerox by 30.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Xerox by 25.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 54.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

