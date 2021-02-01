Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 4,997,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,541,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 150,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 54.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Xerox by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

