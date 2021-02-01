xEURO Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One xEURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular exchanges. xEURO has a total market cap of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037858 BTC.

xEURO Coin Profile