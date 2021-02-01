Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

