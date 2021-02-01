XinFin Network (XDC) Hits Market Cap of $88.99 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One XinFin Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $88.99 million and $1.54 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.96 or 0.00428638 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,641,980,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,198,000,000 tokens. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF and its Facebook page is accessible here

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

