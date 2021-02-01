XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading Up 8%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares were up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.15. Approximately 1,268,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,403,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XP by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,145 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of XP by 5,363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after acquiring an additional 504,700 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,447,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of XP by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after acquiring an additional 274,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,831,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.
About XP (NASDAQ:XP)
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
