XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading Up 8%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares were up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.15. Approximately 1,268,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,403,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that XP Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XP by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,145 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of XP by 5,363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after acquiring an additional 504,700 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,447,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of XP by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after acquiring an additional 274,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,831,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About XP (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

