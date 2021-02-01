xRhodium Market Cap Reaches $2.51 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $33,563.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004399 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048873 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018738 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,319,385 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,385 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

xRhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.