Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,095,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,781,000 after acquiring an additional 240,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

XYL stock opened at $96.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

