Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.45

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 29626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YALA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $66,459,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

