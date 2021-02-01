Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 24.3% in January

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

