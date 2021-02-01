Ycash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $248,562.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00273062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00108027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,768,694 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.