Ycash Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $387,182.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00254946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00107124 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00030937 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,766,612 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

