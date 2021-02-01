YGGDRASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $698,873.07 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $698,873.07 and $36,041.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00861103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.92 or 0.04496289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019898 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.