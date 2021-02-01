YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.89 or 0.04385412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019911 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

