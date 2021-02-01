yOUcash (YOUC) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.29 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 76.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $28.29 million and approximately $25,030.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00867577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.34 or 0.04386377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019966 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

