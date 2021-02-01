Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. FSD Pharma reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) by 158.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.50% of FSD Pharma worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HUGE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 644,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,761. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

