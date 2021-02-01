Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. FSD Pharma reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FSD Pharma.
FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).
HUGE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 644,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,761. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89.
FSD Pharma Company Profile
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.
