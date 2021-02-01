Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.