Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,153. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

