Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.34. Total reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Total by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth $1,997,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,445 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $42.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.