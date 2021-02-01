Zacks: Analysts Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALDX. BTIG Research began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.