Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexander & Baldwin.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 756.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

