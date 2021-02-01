Zacks: Analysts Expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Apache reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

APA traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. 10,422,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655,106. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 10.3% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Apache by 59.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 150,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 56,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Apache by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

