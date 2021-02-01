Zacks: Analysts Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Ceridian HCM also reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 18.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $2,464,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.12. 956,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,953. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

