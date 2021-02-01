Zacks: Analysts Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.08. Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.40. 44,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,947. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -62.78 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

