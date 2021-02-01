Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.12. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $146.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

