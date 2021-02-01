Zacks: Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.64). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

PTEN traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 151,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,837. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 440,386 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 367,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 601,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 350,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.