Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

Shares of SEAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,000. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 185.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

