Zacks: Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,066,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,029,379.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,513.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,556,686 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 888,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,887. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

