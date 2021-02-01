Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

NYSE:SKT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.91 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

