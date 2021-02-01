Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.59). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

Several analysts have recently commented on AGTC shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

