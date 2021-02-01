Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. GameStop posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GME. Benchmark dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NYSE:GME opened at $325.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

In other news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $17,188,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $776,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GameStop by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in GameStop by 223.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

