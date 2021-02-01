Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The business had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. 504,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.