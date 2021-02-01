Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $7.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $10.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $4.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $26.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 million to $30.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.12 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.