Zacks: Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,664,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

