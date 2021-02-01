Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 81,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,958. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

