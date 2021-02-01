Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.60. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

CATY traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $34.58. 271,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

