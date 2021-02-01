Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ceridian HCM also posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of CDAY traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 956,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,953. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,201.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

