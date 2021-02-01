Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,289. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $772.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.