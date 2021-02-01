Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.17. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENBL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

