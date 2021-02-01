Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZR. Northland Securities lowered Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.11. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.