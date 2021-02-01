Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,958. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $838.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 182,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

