Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist began coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,953,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,620.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,379 shares of company stock valued at $699,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

